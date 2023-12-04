CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — In some states, speed limits are enforced by camera. In Maryland for example, cameras in residential areas and school zones automatically take photos of all vehicles that exceed the speed limit by 12 miles per hour; however, that is illegal in West Virginia.

According to West Virginia Code, the use of a “traffic law photo-monitoring device” is not allowed by law enforcement to enforce any rules related to the operation of motor vehicles.

No police officer may utilize a traffic law photo-monitoring device to determine compliance with, or to detect a violation of, a municipal or county ordinance or any provision of this code that governs or regulates the operation of motor vehicles. WV Code §17C-6-7a (b)

Additionally, any footage from a traffic law photo-monitoring device cannot be used as evidence to prove that someone violated a law regarding the operation of motor vehicles. This rule has been in place since 2007, according to the West Virginia Legislature website.

However, the rule against red lights and speed cameras only applies to traffic violations. Several north central West Virginia cities, including Bridgeport and Elkins, have added or plan to add street cameras for reasons related to public safety, such as for accident reports.

Cameras can be used as evidence of non-motor-vehicle-related crimes. The law also does not limit non-camera devices that are meant to monitor and/or display a vehicle’s speed, such as speed and radar guns.

There was a law introduced in the West Virginia House of Representatives during the 2023 legislative session to allow camera-assisted enforcement of speeding in active work zones, but it was not passed.

For those West Virginians who are traveling into neighboring states, be aware that Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia allow the use of traffic law monitoring cameras in certain instances, such as in work or school zones. They are also legal in Ohio but a law enforcement officer must be present at the location of the device. Traffic law monitoring cameras are currently illegal in Kentucky.