Youth Services System Inc. has announced that their 15th annual ‘Celebrate Youth Festival’ is going to return with all of the food and fun that everyone remembers before the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the past two years, Celebrate Youth had modified the festival to be more COVID-friendly by inviting attendees to a “drive-thru” where they provided bags of school supplies to cars coming through.

They are excited to announce that this year, they are expecting around 50 exhibitors offering school supplies, resources, crafts, games, face paint, and even a lollipop tree where kids can win prizes.

The event is free to the entire community, and Digital Media and Communications Coordinator, Tucker Riggleman, says that Youth Services’ mission of “creating better futures for children, families, and our community” is carried out through events like this.

“We’ve had people reaching out for months leading up, you know, asking ‘Is Celebrate Youth going to be in person again this year?’ And, it feels really good to be able to say ‘yes’ and, you know, be able to see those smiling faces and give back. It’s just a different feeling when everybody can be there together. This event for us is really our way of giving back to the community that supports our work with youth and families, so it’s kind of, you know, it’s our big way of saying thank you.” Tucker Riggleman – Digital Media & Communications Coordinator

The theme for this year’s Celebrate Youth Festival is ‘Welcome Back’ with the hope of continuing this tradition with the community moving forward.

The Celebrate Youth Festival is August 4th from 9am to 4pm at Wheeling Park. They encourage everyone to come out for free back-to-school supplies, food, games, bouncy houses, and park activity wristbands for the pool, paddle boats, and mini-golf.