An interstate highway in West Virginia remained closed for a second day after a tractor-trailer carrying a hazardous material overturned.

The truck rolled over early Tuesday on westbound Interstate 64 in Charleston.

Firefighters told news outlets that the truck was carrying containers of the flammable solvent acetone.

Charleston Emergency Management Director Chad Jones says the chemical had dissolved several inches of pavement.

All westbound lanes were shut down Tuesday and again Wednesday.

Westbound traffic was being diverted off the interstate and drivers were encouraged to use alternate routes.

No injuries were reported.