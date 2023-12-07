WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — Just in time for the new tax season, West Virginia Senator Mike Woelfel has proposed a Bill to amend the Code of West Virginia designated as §11-21-27, all relating expenses associated with childcare.

Sen. Woelfel is proposing that for future tax years beginning on or after January 1, 2025, if a resident claims an eligible childcare expense on their federal tax return, they will be eligible for a childcare expense credit against their income taxes due.

According to the proposal, the expense credit is based on the individual’s income level: a resident with a federally adjusted gross income of $30,000 or less will be eligible for a credit of equal to 50% of the childcare expenses claimed.

Residents who have a federal adjusted gross income between $30,001 and $45,000 will be eligible for a credit of equal to 30% of the childcare expenses claimed.

Residents with a federal adjusted gross income between $45,001 and $65,000 will be eligible for a credit equal to 20% of the childcare expenses claimed.

If a resident’s federal adjusted gross income exceeds $65,000, they will not be eligible for a credit under the new subsection.

The new bill proposes that if the credits allowed under subdivisions 1,2 and 3 exceed the income taxes due on the individual’s income, the amount of the eligible credits not used to offset the income taxes will not be carried forward as tax credits against the resident’s income tax liability, but will be refunded.

Residents who receive childcare assistance through WV DHHR are not eligible for the new tax credits, except for unreimbursed out-of-pocket expenses that are eligible for a federal credit for childcare expenses.

For a resident to receive any refund, the dependent child claimed must not have reached the age of 13 on December 31 of the tax year.

