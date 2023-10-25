Christian rock star Zach Williams is coming to Wheeling.

Zach Williams is bringing his “A Hundred Highways Tour” to the Capitol Theatre on April 12, 2024.

” Zach Williams will blow you away with his powerful vocals, raw talent, and chart-topping hits. From “Chain Breaker” to “Rescue Story,” his music speaks to the heart of what it means to be human, and his electrifying live shows are unlike anything you’ve ever experienced in Christian music,” the Capitol Theater said.

On tour, Williams will be joined by Riley Clemmons.

Tickets for the show go on sale on November 2 at noon.