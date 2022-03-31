Protests are planned in West Virginia for Senator Joe Manchin.

Anti-abortion activists plan to call for Senator Joe Manchin to vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson for The Supreme Court.

According to the group leading the protest, they claim Manchin is “pro-life,” and “pro-family” while Jackson is passionate in her support for abortion on demand.

They also claim that Jackson is a “transgender” judicial activist, by declaring that she could not define what a woman is.

Signs in the protest include

Will Manchin Betrayed the Babies?

Will Manchin Betray his Faith?

Will Manchin Betrayed the Voters of West Virginia?

Senator Manchin: Vote Against Jackson!

Protest stops include:

Thursday, March 31st .



Martinsburg – 9AM

Senator Manchin’s Martinsburg Office261 Aikens Center, Ste. 305

Martinsburg, WV 25404

Morgantown – 1PMMorgantown City Hall, 389 Spruce St, Morgantown, WV 26505,

Wheeling – 3:15 PM

Federal Courthouse1125 Chapline Street

Wheeling, WV 26003

Friday, April 1



Fairmont – 9AM

Senator Manchin’s West Virginia Office230 Adams Street

Fairmont, WV 26554

Charleston – 12PM

Senator Manchin’s Charleston Office900 Pennsylvania Ave., Ste. 629

Charleston, WV 25302

Huntington – 2PM

Huntington City Hall800 5th Ave, Huntington, WV 25701

More information on the protest can be found here