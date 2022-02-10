After West Virginia requested a waiver on the vaccine mandate for hospitals, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) responded.

According to West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin, WV rural healthcare providers will have maximum flexibility in meeting CMS’s vaccine requirement.

Manchin provided the following statement

Yesterday, I called CMS Administrator Brooks-LaSure to discuss the need for allowing rural healthcare facilities maximum flexibility in meeting the CMS vaccine requirement to ensure healthcare providers in West Virginia can continue providing West Virginians the quality, affordable care they deserve. Administrator Brooks-LaSure told me that the goal of CMS is to help hospitals get their staff vaccinated, not kick them out of the Medicare program. She assured me that facilities will not be kicked out of the Medicare program if their entire staff isn’t fully vaccinated as long as facilities are making a good faith effort to vaccinate staff and implement best safety practices. According to the West Virginia Rural Health Association, our rural hospitals generally have a 92-93% vaccination rate. I continue to encourage every West Virginian to get vaccinated to protect themselves and their loved ones from COVID-19. At the same time, we must ensure our hospitals can remain open to provide critical care to our fellow West Virginians. I will continue to communicate with CMS and our healthcare providers as we work together to protect all West Virginians from COVID-19 and ensure healthcare facilities have the staff and resources they need Joe Manchin