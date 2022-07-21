A Kentucky coal company has been fined for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a federal judge issued the order Monday against Lexington Coal Company.

In May, the company was found in contempt for not complying with a previous order to submit a plan to address selenium discharges and other pollution at the sites in Mingo County.

The judge issued a $1,000 daily fine for a 51-day period.

The fine will rise to $1,500 per day if the company does not submit a plan by Aug. 1.