WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — One of West Virginia’s congressmen has been working very hard for something since an announcement he made in November of 2022.

Congressman Alex Mooney is continuing his campaign to become the U.S. senator for the state of West Virginia.

Mooney will be running against current West Virginia Governor Jim Justice for the Republican nomination.

If Mooney wins the Republican nomination against Governor Justice, he will then run against whoever wins the Democratic nomination for the seat as U.S. senator for the state.

Mooney shared with 7News why you should vote for him and what he will provide for the state.

”In my 9 years in congress I’ve fought pro-life, second amendment, against the Biden spending bills. I’m the only one willing to stand up to the Biden spending agenda. My opponent Jim Justice has gone along with the Biden spending agenda, he’s attacked me for opposing the Biden spending bills. So, I’m the only conservative running and then I’m the only one who will fight for West Virginians. West Virginians deserve a conservative U.S. senator.” Rep. Alex Mooney – (R) WV Running for U.S. Senator

The primary election will be held in May of 2024 with the general election happening in November of 2024.