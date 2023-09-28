WASHINGTON (WTRF) – Rep. Alex X. Mooney (R-W.Va.) introduced H.R. 5767, the No Gun Rights Infringement Sham Act, or No GRISHAM Act, to prohibit states or local governments that suspend concealed or open firearm carry permits from receiving any federal financial assistance.

Nine House Republicans signed onto the bill as original cosponsors: Reps. Andy Biggs, Lauren Boebert, Paul Gosar, Carol Miller, Mary Miller, Barry Moore, Ralph Norman, Andy Ogles, and Claudia Tenney.

This legislation is endorsed by the National Rifle Association (NRA) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF).

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham issued an emergency order earlier this month which suspended open and concealed firearm carry in Albuquerque and the surrounding county for 30 days. A judge temporarily blocked the order, saying it likely violated the U.S. Constitution.

“This order is a direct attack on the Second Amendment Right to Keep and Bear Arms. The Governor is in direct violation of her oath of office to uphold the U.S Constitution.” said Congressman Alex X. Mooney. “No state government that so deliberately disregards your constitutional rights should receive a single federal dollar.”

“Fundamental Second Amendment rights belong to law-abiding American citizens. They’re not to be toyed with by Governor Grisham or any politicians who ignore the Constitution and treat them as government-approved privileges to be plucked away on a whim,” said Lawrence G. Keane, NSSF Senior Vice President and General Counsel. “Sadly, some politicians refuse to recognize that they serve to protect their citizens’ rights. Congressman Mooney’s legislation is a stark reminder in a language that only certain politicians can understand – money. Politicians who meddle in the lawful commerce of firearms and tamper with Constitutional rights should and under this bill will pay a price.”