WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) The City of Wheeling announced beginning Monday, May 16, two construction projects on Wheeling Island will begin, closing two roadways to traffic.

The first project, Phase I of Gateway Park near the Suspension Bridge, will close S. Front Street between Virginia St. and Ohio St. for roughly 60 days beginning Monday.

Also on Monday, crews with Ohio-West Virginia Excavating will close Delaware St., including the intersection at S. Wabash St. for a storm sewer separation project and is expected to last until mid-September.

The City of Wheeling’s Public Works Department asks travelers to take alternative routes while these important projects take place.