WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Cops, Pops, and Community is back for another year at the Wheeling Waterfront.

The Ziegenfelder Co, The Barry & Lisa Allen Foundation, Wheeling Police Department, The YWCA of Wheeling, and Youth Services Systems are teaming up to bring back the 2nd annual Cops, Pops & Community event to the Wheeling Waterfront on Saturday, July 9th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event, designed to bring the community together with local law enforcement will be a day of games, relay races, and free food & drinks.

New to the event’s agenda will be a scholarship donation to OVAASA (Ohio Valley African American Scholarship Association).

The scholarship donation is made possible by the organizing committee as well as newly involved sponsors, including Belmont Savings Bank & JD&E.