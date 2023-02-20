(WTRF) A recent House Resolution would make the pepperoni roll the official state food of West Virginia.

The resolution says ‘the humble pepperoni roll is ubiquitous around the mountain state and may be found in restaurants, bakeries, convenience stores and family kitchens, eaten cold or hot, this simple food continues to sustain West Virginians from every walk of life, coal miners, artists, businesspeople, and students.’

The pepperoni roll was first created in Fairmont, around 1927 by Italian immigrant baker, Giuseppe “Joseph” Argiro.

In 1987 when the United States Department of Agriculture proposed restrictions that threatened to put the family-owned bakeries of pepperoni rolls out of business, West Virginia Pepperoni Roll producers contacted Senator Jay Rockefeller who intervened and successfully saved the entire industry.

The House Resolution was sponsored by over 40 delegates.