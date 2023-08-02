An attorney for former President Donald Trump suggested that West Virginia could be a state where the Donald Trump trial could be held.

Attorney John Lauro suggested West Virginia while he was on CBS This Morning.

Lauro suggested West Virginia because the Trump team wants a fair trial.

“That’s like the political opposite of Washington, D.C.,” the host said. “You think you could get a fair trial there?”

“It’s more diverse than Washington, D.C., which I think is 95% for Mr. Biden,” Lauro said. “The bottom line is the President, like everyone sitting in this room, is entitled to a fair trial and we’re going to get that.”

The former President has now been indicted three times with the most recent coming Tuesday in Washington over his efforts to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.