BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged over the weekend after a call of people having sex in a van at Target in Bridgeport led to officers finding drugs.

On March 11, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department were advised “that there was a couple in a van having sex in front of Target” at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

Glenn Hunker

When officers arrived on scene, they located the van and made contact with Glenn Hunker, 27, of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, and “he advised he had a little bit of weed in the vehicle,” officers said.

At that point, officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located “two packages of green leafy substances” with an approximate weight of 23 grams, as well as “two packages of suspected crack cocaine” weighing an approximate total of 7 grams, a “blunt containing a green leafy substance,” four heroin stamps, 14 buprenorphine and naloxone packages, bags and two sets of scales, according to the complaint.

Hunker has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.