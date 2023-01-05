A couple is claiming that a West Virginia cemetery put a stranger into a mausoleum plot they purchased for a family member.

Maryland couple Cynthia and Bobby Kaib filed a complaint against StoneMor GP LLC in Kanawha according to the West Virginia Record. StoneMor GP LLC is doing business as Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens.

The couple says they bought plots for themselves and Cynthia’s mother and father.

Cynthia’s father just passed away and the couple said that the cemetery put another dead person into the mausoleum with Cynthia’s father.

Kaibs accuse the defendants of negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract and specific performance of the contract.

The couple is looking for seek compensatory damages for past and future emotional distress, annoyance, anxiety, aggravation and inconvenience. They also want the body removed refund of the amount of the contractual agreement, pre- and post-judgment interests, court costs, attorney fees, punitive damages and other damages.

According to the West Virginia Record, this is not the first time StoneMor has been named in lawsuits. They were accused of selling plots and grave desecration.