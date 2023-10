Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Northern West Virginia.

The fire happened in Brooke County on Halls Road.

Officials say the one person living inside the home but was able to make it out.

No one is currently injured.

Firefighters are currently checking the roof for hot spots.

The structure is smoking but officials say it’s almost out.

Hooverson Heights, Weirton, and Franklin, departments are on scene with Colliers taking the lead.

Along with the WV State Police and Brooke County EMS.