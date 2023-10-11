CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Thousands of people are supporting 1984 Olympic gymnast and Fairmont, West Virginia native Mary Lou Retton as she is in intensive care.

Retton’s daughter McKenna Kelley said in a *spotfund Tuesday that the gold medalist was “fighting for her life” due to a rare form of pneumonia. As of noon on Wednesday, that crowdfund has raised more than $245,000 and is climbing, which is almost 250% of the fund’s original goal of $50,000. That’s despite some issues with the donation link, Kelley said on her Instagram story.

Olympic gold-medal gymnast Mary Lou Retton poses for a photo in New York in this Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2008. (AP Photo/Hillary Rhodes)

Kelley said in the *spotfund that any donation amount is appreciated, but she also asks that people pray for her mom. “ANYTHING, absolutely anything, would be so helpful for my family and my mom,” she said.

More than 4,000 people have donated to support Retton. Many have commented on how much Retton affected their life and how much of an inspiration she was.

Mary Lou Retton was the first American female to win an all-around gold medal for gymnastics during the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. In that same Olympics, she also won two silver and two bronze medals.

If you would like to support or share the fund, you can do so here.