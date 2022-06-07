WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

The Warwood Fire Station has a brand new truck.

They haven’t had a new fire truck since 1962, although they’ve had two other pre-owned trucks since then.

They ordered this one in 2020, and it just came in.

It took that much time because it was custom built.

“They’re not like cars,” said Assistant Fire Chief Dave Harmon. “You don’t go to the lot and buy them. We actually sit down and go through every little detail of the truck when its pre-ordered. And then it’s built to the specs of our department. Something we’re trying to do is to keep things low on the truck, so the firefighters don’t have to climb on top to get equipment down.”

The price was $511,000.

Harmon says that sounds like a lot, but it will be in service in the City for at least 30 years.