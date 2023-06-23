PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) — The date for Bob Huggins’ preliminary hearing in Pittsburgh Magistrate Court has been set regarding an incident where he allegedly drove under the influence of alcohol.

According to court documents, former WVU Men’s Basketball coach Bob Huggins will report to a courtroom in Pittsburgh on Aug. 3 after being arrested last week by Pittsburgh Police.

Huggins is currently charged with driving under the influence of alcohol following an incident on June 16 where he was found by Pittsburgh Police in a vehicle registered to West Virginia University, according to court documents. Officers said Huggins’ vehicle was in the middle of the road and had a flat tire. Officers also said Huggins appeared under the influence of alcohol, blowing a .210 on a breathalyzer and being unable to correctly tell officers what city he was in.

Following Huggins’ arrest, he subsequently met with his staff and players at West Virginia University and told them he planned to resign from his position as head coach, which he did shortly after.

The full criminal docket can be found by clicking here.