The defense has rested in the trial of West Virginia and local firefighter Garson Taylor.

On Monday, body cam footage from Corporal Beck of the West Virginia State Police was played at the trial.

The prosecution questioned throughout the footage of the entire standoff and the removal of Taylor from the truck.

The defense then questioned Corporal Beck. Corporal Beck said he was trying to keep the scene safe as Taylor conversed with his father who was on the scene.

Corporal Beck fired a bean bag round at Taylor as they were removing him from the truck because Corporal Beck said the firearm in Taylor’s hand moved from by his head to the side of his hip giving him a chance to fire the beanbag and disengage the firearm to protect the officers removing Taylor.

Judge Wilson commented on the larger crowd that was in the court room, mentioning that it was a significant larger crowd this week.

There were people in support of Taylor in the room as well as domestic violent advocates in the gallery on the Prosecution’s side.

Judge Wilson asked before they began on Monday to cover any buttons/shirts they had that showed anything regarding domestic violence advocacy.

