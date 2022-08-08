Dolly Parton is keeping a promise to visit West Virginia.

Parton is scheduled to appear at the Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences in Charleston on Tuesday to celebrate the state’s full participation in her Imagination Library.

The state Department of Education says Parton indicated she would visit the state once all 55 counties were active in the book gifting program.

The program provides a monthly book to enrolled preschool children at no cost to their families.

Parton’s appearance at the private event will be broadcast live on West Virginia Public Broadcasting.