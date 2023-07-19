Donald Trump is expected to support West Virginia Governor Jim Justice over Rep. Alex Mooney in the Senate race, according to a CNN report.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CNN says Trump suggested to Mooney that he is more than likely to endorse Governor Justice because of loyalty to Justice.

The former President has given his support to both candidates in the past in important races.

Trump endorsed Mooney in his 2022 congressional race against David McKinley for the newly created 2nd District.

Justice was endorsed in 2020 by Trump when the Governor was running for his second term for Governor of West Virginia.

Both Mooney and Justice are trying to take over the seat of Democratic party member Joe Manchin.