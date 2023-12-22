CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey released a statement following a decision from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia Charleston Division, which dismissed a suit seeking to disqualify President Donald Trump from running in the upcoming West Virginia Presidential Primary and General Elections.



“This is a big win for the integrity of our elections,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “This lawsuit was frivolous to begin with and without merit—it had no basis in either law or fact.”



“Any eligible candidate has the right to be on the ballot unless legally disqualified, and we will defend the laws of West Virginia and the right of voters and candidates to the fullest.”



Activist and presidential candidate John Anthony Castro filed the lawsuit, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the United States Constitution as the basis of his case. Castro contends that Trump is ineligible to be a candidate for President of the United States on the grounds that he allegedly “engaged in or provided ‘aid or comfort’ to an insurrection.”



The district court held that Castro lacks standing to bring his claims.



The lawsuit was dismissed Thursday without prejudice.