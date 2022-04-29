Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her!

This unique outdoor adventure game is coming to the streets of Wheeling, West Virginia for one day only in a giant escape-room-style experience on Saturday, October 8th, 2022.

Solve clues that get curiouser and curiouser, take on mad and mischievous challenges, and uncover a dark conspiracy at the heart of Wonderland.

You only need to book 1 ticket per team that admits up to 6 adults, kids play for free. Teams can consist of a minimum of 2 players and a maximum of 6 players. You can find tickets here but don’t be late because limited tickets are available.

The event lasts between 2 to 3 hours on average and you can start any time between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the day.

Get your team dressed up and celebrate the madness of Wonderland and feel free to bring your furry friend.