WHEELING, WV (WTRF) The Ohio Distirct Council of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World, Inc. and Bishop James W. Gaiters, Diocesan announced several promotions in the the Ohio Valley Community Tuesday.

One of them being Dr. D. W. Cummings, Senior Pastor of Bethlehem Apostolic Temple, Wheeling, WV, and Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly, Weirton, WV, who has been promoted to Suff. Bishop of the Ohio Valley Community.

“We the members of Bethlehem Temple, Wheeling and Shiloh Apostolic Faith Assembly, Weirton are honored to announce the promotion of our Pastor, Dr. Darrell W. Cummings to the office of Suff. Bishop & Chairman of the Ohio District Council of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World.”

Pastor Cummings was a District Elder in the SER of the O.D.C. and oversees 8 out of 13 churches as well as serves the 2 churches he has been blessed to pastor. Dist. Eld. Cummings was promoted to this office in April 2002 by Bishop Paul A. Bowers, the former beloved Diocesan.

When promoted he became the youngest District Elder on the Council Board and now close to 20 years later he has become one of the oldest and has become the senior District Elder on the Board.

Dr. Cummings has been a member of the O.D.C. for over 40 years starting with his 1st pastorate in Ashtabula, Ohio when he was 19 years old and founded Greater Love Pentecostal Church.

Pastor Cummings stated he “would like to thank his wife, Lady Latisha Cummings, personal family, church family, and his spiritual and local community for supporting him through this time. We ask for their prayers and continued support as we take this next step in our ministry.”

Pastor Cummings is scheduled to be Consecrated a Bishop at the July Council in Zanesville, Ohio and his installation as Chairman is scheduled to be October 2022.

Pastor Cummings looks forward to working with all the churches of the Ohio District Council and others for the betterment of all of our communities.