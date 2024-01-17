Raymond Michael Hardmon, also known as “Dro,” 38, of Bellaire, Ohio, has admitted to his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy operating in the Northern Panhandle of West Virginia.

Hardmon pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine base, and cocaine.

According to court documents, Hardmon was involved in the trafficking of controlled substances in the Wheeling area. Investigators connected Hardmon to more than 400 grams of cocaine.

The Ohio Valley Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.