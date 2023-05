HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Dropkick Murphys are coming to Huntington in October of 2023.

According to a release from Mountain Health Arena, the Celtic punk band will appear at the venue on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The band will be joined by special guests The Interrupters and Jesse Ahern.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $39.50.