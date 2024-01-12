A DUI checkpoint is planned this weekend on West Virginia State Route 2.

The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint/Saturation Patrol in Marshall County on West Virginia State Route 2 in Moundsville, WV.

The checkpoint will be held on Saturday January 13, 2024, between the hours of 6:00 p.m. and midnight.

The checkpoint will be conducted to deter drunk driving in this area, according to the State Police.

Motorists wishing to avoid having to travel through the checkpoint on West Virginia State Route 2, can simply drive around the checkpoint. If traveling south by turning unto South US 250 then south on Jefferson Ave, west on 6th Str back to Route 2. If traveling North turn east onto 6th Street, then north on Jefferson Ave to US 250 North back to Route 2.

Questions or concerns specifically related to Sobriety Checkpoint in Marshall County on West Virginia State Route 2 on Saturday, January 13, 2024, can be addressed to the Moundville West Virginia State Police Detachment at 304-843-4100.