WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)
On Saturday, April 16, the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple will hold its 32nd annual Easter Basket Giveaway.
It will be a drive-through only, at the Dream Center parking lot at 407 Main Street.
It will be first-come, first-serve, starting at 11 a.m.
They’re gathering the meats, canned fruits, grains and vegetables to give out, but they still need your contributions.
So they’re holding a Stuff The Bus event at the Elm Grove Riesbeck’s on Thursday (April 14) from 1 to 3 p.m.
“If somebody would like to go in and purchase some of the food items, we’ll have a list there for them,” said Rev. Darrell Cummings. “They can do that. If somebody wants to donate, they can do that. If somebody just wants more information about the giveaway, they can come and receive that.”
Here’s the list of what they need:
Canned vegetables
Canned fruits
Pasta products
Rice
Noodles
Spaghetti sauce
Broth
Macaroni and cheese
Peanut butter
Jelly
Canned soup
Canned fish
Baked beans
Cranberry sauce
Canned pumpkin
Jello
Pudding mix
Stuffing
Ramen noodles
Canned meats
Toilet paper
Toothpaste
Deodorant
Bar soap