WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

On Saturday, April 16, the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple will hold its 32nd annual Easter Basket Giveaway.

It will be a drive-through only, at the Dream Center parking lot at 407 Main Street.

It will be first-come, first-serve, starting at 11 a.m.

They’re gathering the meats, canned fruits, grains and vegetables to give out, but they still need your contributions.

So they’re holding a Stuff The Bus event at the Elm Grove Riesbeck’s on Thursday (April 14) from 1 to 3 p.m.

“If somebody would like to go in and purchase some of the food items, we’ll have a list there for them,” said Rev. Darrell Cummings. “They can do that. If somebody wants to donate, they can do that. If somebody just wants more information about the giveaway, they can come and receive that.”

Here’s the list of what they need:

Canned vegetables

Canned fruits

Pasta products

Rice

Noodles

Spaghetti sauce

Broth

Macaroni and cheese

Peanut butter

Jelly

Canned soup

Canned fish

Baked beans

Cranberry sauce

Canned pumpkin

Jello

Pudding mix

Stuffing

Ramen noodles

Canned meats

Toilet paper

Toothpaste

Deodorant

Bar soap