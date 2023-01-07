WASHINGTON (WOWK) – A former West Virginia parole officer has pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of a female parolee by sexually assaulting her.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Anthony Demetro, 44, pleaded guilty to the charge today in the Southern District of West Virginia federal court. He was arrested on the charges in Sept. 2022

The DOJ says court records from the plea hearing state Demetro allegedly admitted to using his position of authority as a West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation parole officer to force a female parolee to perform sexual acts on him against her will around the time of April 16, 2021.

Sentencing has been set for April 20, 2023. The DOJ says Demetro could face a 15-year sentence with a maximum of five years of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.

ORIGINAL STORY (WOWK) – A former West Virginia parole officer has been arrested and indicted after being accused of sexual assault.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Anthony DeMetro, 44, was arrested Sept. 21, 2022 on federal charges of civil rights violations, obstruction of justice and making false statements to federal investigators.

The seven-count indictment against DeMetro was unsealed today, the DOJ says. According to the indictment, DeMetro allegedly sexually assaulted two victims on five separate occasions while acting in his official capacity as a parole officer. DeMetro is also accused of lying about the alleged sexual misconduct when questioned by state and federal investigators.

The indictment specifies the charges as five counts of “acting under color of law to deprive individuals of their civil rights,” one count of “obstruction of justice,” and one count of “false statements to federal investigators.”