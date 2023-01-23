A West Virginia bill would aim to protect minors from being exposed to transgender people.

West Virginia Senate Bill 278 says the purpose of this bill is to protect minors from indecent displays of a sexually explicit nature, including but not limited to, transvestite and/or transgender performances or displays to minors.

The bill was introduced by Republican State Senator Michael Azinger from District 3.

The latest bill’s text says anyone that intentionally exposing himself or herself to another person and the exposure was done for the purpose of sexual gratification, is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction, shall be fined not more than $2,500 or confined in jail not more than twelve months, or both.

For a second offense, the person is guilty of a misdemeanor and, upon conviction , shall be fined not more than $5,000 and confined in jail for not less than six months nor more than twelve months.

For a third or subsequent offense, the person is guilty of a felony and, upon conviction, shall be fined not more than $7,500 and jailed in a state correctional facility for not less than one year nor more than five years.

The bill also says venues that allow minors to be present for performances that the bill defines as obscene or sexually explicit could face a public nuisance complaint.

NBC News says they reached out to Azinger to see if SB 278 would prohibit transgender people from performing in front of minors, such as a play, but Azinger did not return a comment.