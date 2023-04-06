Spring is in the air and that means golfers will be hitting the links if they haven’t already.

You might know that West Virginia is filled with some beautiful golf courses but you might not know that the Mountain State also has a rich history of famous golfers.

Here are notable famous golfers from West Virginia:

William C. Campbell

William Campbell (Photo by Jimmy Sime/Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Campbell, also known as Bill Campbell, was born in Huntington, West Virginia, and was among the best amateur golfers in golf history. He came in 2nd in the 1954 British Amateur and won the U.S Amateur in 1964.

Campbell qualified for 19 Masters Tournaments and played in 18 of them in a span of 26 years, more than any amateur in history. His best finish was 36th in 1955 and 1966.

His best finish in a major championship was in the U.S. Open in 1954 where he finished 23rd.

Campbell won the Bob Jones Award in 1956 and joined the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1990.

Campbell died on August 30, 2013, at the age of 90 in Lewisburg West Virginia.

Johnny Bulla

Johnny Bulla was born in Newell, West Virginia, and was a runner-up for two major championships on the PGA Tour. Bulla was runner-up twice (1939,1946) in the British Open and almost won the Green Jacket in 1949, finishing runner-up during the Masters Tournament.

Bulla did win on The Tour, he won the Las Angeles Open in 1941.

Bulla died on December 7, 2003, at the age of 89.

Archie ‘Buddy’ Cook

Cook was born in Man, West Virginia, and played on the PGA Tour in the 1950s and the Senior PGA Tour in the 1980s. Cook won the West Virginia Open in 1985.

Darrell Kestner

Kestner was born in Welch, West Virginia in 1953 and turned professional in 1975. He played on the PGA Tour in 1981 and in 193. Kestner’s best finish in a Major Championship was in 2005 during the PGA Championship when he finished 78th. Kestner didn’t make the cut in any other Major Championships.

Stephanie Sparks

Stephanie Sparks, (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Sparks from Wheeling, West Virginia turned professional in 1996 and joined the LPGA tour in 2000.

Sparks won the 1993 Women’s Western Amateur, a Women’s Eastern Amateur, a West Virginia State Amateur, and the 1992 North and South Women’s Amateur at Pinehurst.

Regarding the LPGA Major Championships, Sparks did not make any cuts.

Sparks is also a former on-air personality for The Golf Channel

Ed Tutwiler Jr.

Tutwiler Jr. was born in Mount Hope, West Virginia in 1919. Tutwiler Jr. played in two Major Championships in his career. In 1966, Tutwiler Jr. finished tied for 36th in the U.S. Open and 54th in the Masters Tournament.