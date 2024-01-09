Four people have been sentenced for drug trafficking crimes in West Virginia.

Gary Weldon, also known as “Fatboy,” age 36, of Baltimore, Maryland, was sentenced today to 100 months for two heroin charges.

James Davis Graham, also known as “JD Graham,” age 41, of Augusta, West Virginia, was sentenced to 18 months for selling heroin and fentanyl.

Jeanette L. Henkel, age 32, of Augusta, West Virginia, was sentenced to 41 months for charges of selling heroin and fentanyl.

Jonathan Ross Blankenbaker, age 32, of Inwood, West Virginia, was sentenced to five years of probation for eutylone trafficking.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Weldon, Graham, and Henkel were working with others to transport heroin and fentanyl from Baltimore to Hampshire County, West Virginia. Court documents show that in addition to the sale of drugs, firearms were trafficked and traded for drugs. The investigation yielded several firearms, ammunition, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Weldon

In a separate case, Blankenbaker sold eutylone in Berkeley County and elsewhere. According to court documents and statements made in court, investigators searched a motel room in Martinsburg that was being used to sell eutylone and methamphetamine and found both drugs and more than $12,500 in cash.

Graham

Mugshots of Blankenbaker and Henkel were not made available