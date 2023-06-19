Federal investigators are looking into the West Virginia “Do It For Babydog” COVID vaccine lottery, according to a CBS report.

The CBS report says that federal investigators have subpoenaed West Virginia Governor Jim Justice about the trucks that were supplied for the lottery and how much the lottery is costing taxpayers.

According to CBS, the West Virginia “Do It For Babydog” sweepstakes gave away more than $20 million in prizes. Prizes included, vehicles, cash, scholarships, guns, and ATVs.

State Auditor JB McCuskey told CBS that the vaccine lottery was “hastily executed and rushed taxpayer money out the door to private businesses.”

CBS shared a study in 2021 that vaccine lotteries didn’t boost vaccination rates. Republican West Virginia State Sen. Eric Tarr told CBS “You would expect to see a little bump if it was something that was going to be an effective plan.”

One of the winners of the truck in the sweepstakes, Grace Fowler told CBS that she didn’t realize that the value was inflated and her tax bill was over $20,000.

“It blew my mind,” Fowler told CBS. “So I said, the next time someone says, ‘You win,’ I’m going to say, ‘Keep it.'”

According to the DoItForBabyDog registration website, ” The prize winner may be responsible for applicable Federal, State, and Local taxes. Applicable tax forms will be issued by the State of West Virginia to each winner or their parent or guardian, as applicable.”

During the first round of the West Virginia Vaccine lottery, Governor Justice said the state is paying for the prizes.

The second vaccine lottery, Gov. Justice said the lottery will cost the state about 6-8 million dollars and that West Virginia has the money for it, in August of 2021.

CBS said they reached out to Governor’s office for an interview, but Governor Justice declined.

Stick with 7News for updates.