MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) Garson Taylor pleaded for leniency, weeping into a handkerchief and quoting Bible verses, as he faced the possibility of three years of incarceration.

He told the judge he’d go back in time if he could, saying “I was beyond broken.”

Taylor was convicted in October of three misdemeanor charges–brandishing a firearm, fleeing from police and obstructing an officer.

It stemmed from an April 10 incident when Taylor, who was the Benwood fire chief at the time, was sought by police after a domestic incident but refused to surrender, driving off in his truck then parking, holding a weapon and threatening suicide.

Prosecutor Joseph Canestraro said Taylor never did obey the orders of first responders and was only taken into custody after he was “shot with a bean bag and Tazed.”

Canestraro said Taylor showed disrespect to the first responders who saved his life, reportedly saying he didn’t need them, and referring to them with a gender-related slur.

“There have been other times when he has taken fits when he didn’t get his way,” the prosecutor noted.

Taylor’s defense attorney said his client had an unblemished record, and this was a “blip” that did not represent his regular conduct.

Attorney Robert McCoid said incarceration was not necessary to punish Taylor, who has incurred high legal fees, lost his right to own guns possibly for life and is on a mental health registry.

He said 44 people wrote letters to the court, praising Taylor and asking for leniency.

He noted that Taylor temporarily lost his job as fire chief but has already been restored to the post.

Taylor spoke in his own defense, detailing the marital problem that he said left him “beyond broken.”

He said he is in counseling and now has “a great mindset.”

Marshall County Circuit Court Judge Charles Wilson pointed out that law enforcement officers saved Taylor’s life that day, in “a terribly dangerous circumstance.”

He sentenced Taylor to 270 days of incarceration, rather than the maximum of three years, and after a request from the defense, agreed that Taylor can self-report to the West Virginia Northern Regional Jail after Christmas.