BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Prospective professional basketball players from across the country will be coming to Bridgeport, West Virginia next month to participate in the state’s first-ever pro basketball combine.

The Appalachian Regional Pro Combine (RPC) will give invited draft-eligible players a chance to showcase their skills and network at the Bridge Sports Complex ahead of the draft. The aim of the event is to help college players successfully transition to professional athletes.

Although the event has invited players from across the U.S., several local players will also be in attendance, including Fairmont State University’s Isaiah Sanders who averaged 18.5 career points during his time at FSU.

RPC hopes to welcome around 100 prospective pro players, including:

Craig Porter Jr. of Wichita State

Fresno State 6’10” forward Isaih Moore

DII All-American Kaden Anderson of Point Loma University, averaging 22.7 points this season.

Ahmad Rand, 6’8” College Slam Dunk participant, of University of Wisconsin Milwaukee

Tyler Harris, University of South Florida’s leading scorer for 2022/2023 year at 16.9 ppg.

Myles Burns, 6’6” forward of Ole Miss

The RPC is an expansion of the Tampa Bay Pro Combine which was started by Fairmont State graduate Darryl Hepburn. After two successful year of the event in Tampa Bay, Hepburn decided to bring the event to the Mountain State to bring attention and traffic to the area he learned to love during his college years.

The Regional Pro Combine will take place from May 25 to 27. The first two days, which will include drills, physical measurements and competitive games, will take place at The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport, and on May 27, an all-star game at Fairmont State. The RPC also requires the athletes to complete a financial literacy seminar and a mental well-being seminar.

If community members or business want to get involved in the RPC by either participation or sponsorship can reach out to opportunities or how to participate, please email Founder Darryl Hepburn at dhepburn@regionalprocombine.com or Managing Partner and Fairmont State Alumni Vanessa Sword at vsword@regionalprocombine.com.