NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — An injured pelican was found in Nicholas County West Virginia and was taken to a veterinary clinic to get treatment, while two others found were taken to Summersville Lake to get some fish to eat.

According to the Three Rivers Avian Center, a non-profit organization specializing in wild bird conservation in Hinton, a flock of 14 American White Pelicans was spotted in Nicholas County on Wednesday. The non-profit said that any pelican in West Virginia is not normal, and it is believed that the birds were blown off course by storms.

On Thursday, four were left sitting next to the Cherry River at the West Virginia Division of Highways compound, the center said.

Three Rivers Avian Center workers and three state natural resources officers were able to get three of the birds, one of whom was injured. They said the other one flew towards Summersville.

Flock of pelicans spotted in Nicholas County, 1 treated at clinic (Photo Courtesy: Three Rivers Avian Center)

While the injured bird was taken to the All Creatures Veterinary Clinic in Princeton, the other two were taken to Summersville Lake to get some fish.

The injured pelican is at the Three Rivers Avian Center on medication to help heal them. The clinic said they are, “worried about this one in care.”

They said the reason the birds weren’t taken further south was because it could cause more harm than good. The clinic said that Summersville Lake is a good place for them to get back to where they need to be because it is full of fish and can dive to get them.