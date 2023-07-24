There’s a hole in the ground where this year’s Pride Day planting used to be.

The rhododendron was ceremonially planted in the small alcove area across from the Heritage Port Playground as part of Pride Day on June 9.

Employees from Orrick performed a number of community service activities that day, including painting rails, cleaning up trash and restoring a previous Pride Day mural that had been defaced.

For the planting, they chose a white flowering rhododendron because white symbolizes hope for the future, and the rhododendron is West Virginia’s state flower.

Now it’s gone.

Orrick employees were watering the plant once a week to make sure it took root, but recently they discovered it had been removed—roots and all.

