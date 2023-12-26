WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The old Boy Scout Camp along Wheeling Creek is for sale.

It is only 4.7 miles outside Elm Grove, but it is so remote that you may not know it’s there.

It’s been at least 30 years since any Boy Scouts were there.

The Wheeling Ironmen pro football team practiced there.

But that’s not the whole story of this 35-acre property.

Then, a family bought it and built an amazing house.

And now it’s all up for sale.

Countless Boy Scouts gathered around a fire on this spot.

“Just imagine tents surrounding the property over decades of time Boy Scouts camped here. And the original counselors cabin is still remaining and still usable.” Lisa Nielsen | Realtor

The Boy Scouts sold it in the 1980s.

Then, a family built a vacation home here.

This 12-room log home has every amenity from an Aga stove to a huge fireplace.

There are various gathering spaces, three bedrooms, built-in cabinetry, a fully-equipped kitchen, two staircases–one circular and one with handrails from the property–and custom ironwork.

And it could serve any purpose.

“This wonderful log home could be a primary residence, it could be a vacation home, it could be developed into rental property, vacation propserties. I think it’s a tremendous opportunity for someone to have some tranquil peace, quiet in a vacation home.” Lisa Nielsen | Realtor

The logs were brought here from Virginia, from a Civil War-era farmhouse.

And the neighbors?

Well, there aren’t any.

Its address is in Wheeling, but it’s actually in Marshall County.

And the asking price? 1.3 million dollars.