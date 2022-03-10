A former director at a West Virginia State Park was found guilty and sentenced to jail for embezzlement.

The West Virginia State Auditor’s Public Integrity Unit said nearly $165,000 was stolen from the taxpayers of West Virginia.

Former Director of Operations at Canaan Valley State Park, Michael Chaney, used the money to buy a number of items for personal use, from high-end Christmas decorations to guns.

Chaney purchased 19 sets of Christmas decorations. The decorations were professional grade, ranging in price from $1,100 to $5,500 each, which Chaney used to make an elaborate display in his own front yard that included a nativity scene, a cross, an angel and other Christmas classics. Chaney also used the public dollars to buy 10 firearms, dozens of tools and building materials, and a Honda ATV, among other items.

Chaney plead guilty to five counts of felony embezzlement and was sentenced to one to ten years for each of the five counts, with the sentences to be served concurrently. Chaney was taken into custody following the hearing.

Chaney paid $152,426 in restitution to Regency Hotel Management, which had paid the state back for the loss. Chaney also paid $20,000 to Canaan Valley Resort general fund for the cost of the audit. A Honda ATV, guns and other items were also returned to the state and auctioned to help recoup some of the money that was stolen.