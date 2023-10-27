A former West Virginia Mountaineer, Brandon Knapper, was arrested after he allegedly punched a high school coach while he was officiating a basketball game.

Brandon Knapper allegedly approached head coach Rob Alexander of Oak Hills in California when Alexander allegedly got upset over Kanpper’s officiating, according to TMZ.

Reports say Knapper’s punch landed and Knapper continued to punch Alexander while he tumbled to the court.

Players and others intervened

Alexander was taken to a hospital and Knapper allegedly turned himself in and was charged with battery causing serious bodily injury and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, according to TMZ.

Knapper is due in court on Nov. 3, according to TMZ.

Knapper played at WVU during the 2018-2019 and the 2019-2020 seasons.