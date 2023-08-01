CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two women have filed a pair of lawsuits against the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and one of its former supervisors for alleged sexual harassment and negligence.

According to the lawsuits filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court, the two women claim that while he was employed by the DHHR as the adult protective services supervisor, Brian Phillips allegedly made multiple “unwanted, unreciprocated and unprofessional sexual advances” toward them. Phillips was their direct supervisor at the time, the lawsuits state.

The lawsuits claim the DHHR and Phillips are liable for sexual harassment, as well as bullying and intimidation, under the West Virginia Human Rights Act. The suits also accuse the DHHR of being negligent for “failing to properly interview, evaluate and screen Defendant Phillips prior to placing him in the position of supervisor.”

In one lawsuit, the plaintiff states the advances began in the fall of 2020, alleging Phillips requested dates, sexual favors and attempted to start a sexual relationship with her. The plaintiff also accuses Phillips of approaching her from behind and touching her shoulders, back, or rear; kissing her neck; or hugging her. The lawsuit also claims he allegedly made several sexual remarks toward her.

According to that lawsuit, the plaintiff claims Phillips would often arrange work shifts so he was working with her and two other female case workers. The suit claims in June 2022, Phillips allegedly received an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission letter, and “interrogated” the plaintiff in his office to ask if she was the source of the complaint. The lawsuit says she then made her own complaint against Phillips days later.

The lawsuit states the plaintiff then took time off upon the recommendation of a physician due to “stress-related personal issues” connected to the matter. The suit states that upon her return to work, she was placed under a new supervisor.

The second lawsuit claims alleged harassment from Phillips began in early 2022. The plaintiff accuses him of allegedly making sexual comments and gestures toward her. The lawsuit also states he would try to discuss sexual topics with her.

According to the second lawsuit, the plaintiff filed her EEOC complaint days after the initial complaint against Phillips was made. Based on the timelines given in the lawsuits, both plaintiffs did not make their own complaints until after the initial complaint against Phillips was made and he had received the EEOC letter for it.

The plaintiffs both state in their lawsuits that despite Phillips no longer being at the DHHR due to complaints against him, they noticed alleged “different, hostile treatment from many of her coworkers and managers,” according to the lawsuits. Due to this, one of the women sought employment elsewhere.

The second lawsuit states that although Phillips was no longer employed directly by the DHHR, he was employed by the Arc of Three Rivers and would be working directly with the DHHR. The plaintiff in that suit claims she filed a second grievance once she learned she would be again working with Phillips.

According to both lawsuits, Phillips allegedly used his role as supervisor to threaten the women’s careers if they did not engage in sexual relationships with him.

Prior to working for the DHHR, Phillips, had been employed as a high school teacher by the Boone County Board of Education. According to a grievance letter against the board by Phillips, he was suspended in 2017 without pay due to alleged misconduct after multiple students complained of inappropriate statements made in the classroom. In his grievance, he claimed the accusations to be false and sought reinstatement with back pay, interest and restoration of his benefits. The court denied his grievance.