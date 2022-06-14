A former elementary school counselor in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to attempted production of child pornography and attempted enticement of a minor.

Todd Roatsey admitted in federal court to posing as an 18-year-old boy on social media to communicate with several juvenile females.

Prosecutors says that beginning in January 2020, Roatsey persuaded two girls to record and send him numerous sexually explicit videos and he reciprocated.

They say Roatsey also admitted to possessing and distributing child pornography through a variety of media.

Roatsey faces up to 35 years in prison when he is sentenced on Sept. 14.