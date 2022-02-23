A former West Virginia fire chief has been charged with embezzlement.

Thomas Tucker, 43, of Cabin Creek was the former chief of the East Bank Volunteer Fire Department.

According to the WSAZ and WOWK, the embezzling went on for almost 11 years, where Tucker spent $1,000 in engine repairs for his Dodge Ram truck.

Other purchases included a pump for his above-ground pool and a boat battery according to the report.

The investigation revealed that over a period of eleven years Tucker made purchases totaling $99,749.14.

Tucker resigned as chief shortly after the investigation