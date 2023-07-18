A former volunteer fire chief pleaded guilty, by way of Kennedy Plea, to 61 felony charges for stealing more than $133,000.

Kenneth Richard Churning was the former Chief of the Sophia Volunteer Fire Department in Raleigh County. He pleaded guilty to two counts of embezzlement, six counts of fraudulent schemes, 45 counts of falsifying accounts, and eight counts of conspiracy.

From July 2017 through December 2019, investigators found that Churning stole $118,509.47 from the fire department through ATM and cash withdrawals, $13,740 in cash back transactions, and $1,205.11 through personal expense reimbursement. The theft represents more than 65% of all funding received by the Sophia Volunteer Fire Department during that two-year period.

Churning was sentenced to a sentence of 4 to 35 years, which was suspended for four years of supervised probation.

Churning will also be required to pay restitution for what he stole and for costs associated with the investigation of this theft; the specific amount will be determined at a later date.

If at any point during his probation Churning fails to comply with the terms and conditions of his probation or fails to pay restitution, he could be sent to prison to serve the 4 to 35 year sentence.