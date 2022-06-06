A former police officer and firefighter in West Virginia has pleaded guilty in federal court in a rape case involving a 16-year-old girl.

Authorities announced that Christopher Lee Osborne entered the plea to violating the girl’s civil rights by forcibly raping her in a bunk room at the Danville Fire Department.

The 26-year-old Osborne was a part-time officer with the Marmet Police Department and a firefighter with both the Charleston and Danville fire departments.

He admitted using his position and status to forcibly sexually assault the victim in January 2021 in the fire station bunkhouse.

Osborne faces up to 14 years in prison.

Sentencing is set for July 13.