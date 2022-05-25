A former correctional officer in West Virginia has admitted to bribery charges.

Eli Scott Villers was a correctional officer at Federal Correctional Institution Hazelton who pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Bribery of Public Officials” and one count of “Bribery of Public Official.”

It’s reported that Villers used an inmate to bring in tobacco products in exchange for cash that he received from CashApp.

Villers faces up to 15 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.