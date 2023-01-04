A former West Virginia police officer was sentenced on Wednesday for child porn.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The former Brooke County, Wellsburg West Virginia cop, Jonathan Griffin, pleaded guilty to child porn on November 4 2022.

On Wednesday, Judge Wilson sentenced Griffin to 2 years house arrest, 10 years of supervised release, will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Judge Wilson said the biggest impact was that this was one pornographic image and not hundreds.

Griffin will be able to leave the house for the following reasons:

Work release house arrest

Condition to work release

Any program to reinstate driving privileges, to and from

Designed visits to house arrest officer

Court approved special activities

Once a week may spend no more than one hour at one grocery store and no more than 15 minutes at one gas station.

Griffin is also permitted to under go a special program for those who commit child porn. The first meeting is in Wheeling on February 10.

Griffin’s house arrest begins when they can provide a GPS monitor to him.

Officials say Griffin committed the alleged offenses between December 6 through December 22, 2020.