A former West Virginia classroom aide has been sentenced to a maximum of two years in prison on battery charges involving a special needs student.

News outlets report James Lynch was sentenced Thursday in Kanawha County Circuit Court for his guilty plea to two counts of misdemeanor battery.

According to an indictment, Lynch shoved the student on one occasion and hit him in the chest area another time.

Both incidents caused the student to fall. Lynch was fired from Horace Mann Middle School last fall, months after the incidents occurred.

Three other ex-Kanawha County Schools employees who worked in the same special education classroom also face battery charges.